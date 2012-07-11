SMS Siemag to revamp caster at ThyssenKrupp’s Duisburg works

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The revamp is intended to improve slab quality and expand the product portfolio, and includes replacement of the single-fluid cooling system.

The modernisation is scheduled for 2014, after which the caster is to produce slabs between 1,000mm and 2,150mm wide, and 257mm thick.

The caster is used in the production of high-strength steel, ultra-low-carbon steel and interstitial-free steel as well as tinplate, sheet, pipe, tube strip and quarto plate.