SMS Siemag wins contract to revamp caster at ThyssenKrupp’s Duisburg works

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The modernisation of the caster will take place during a planned shutdown period in 2014.

SMS Siemag will supply all mechanical components for the upgrade, which ThyssenKrupp hopes will improve slab quality and expand the product portfolio.

After the revamp, the caster will produce slabs 257mm thick in widths of 1,000-2,150mm.

The current caster was supplied by SMS Siemag in 1974 and is used for the production of high-strength steel, ultra-low-carbon steel and interstitial-free steel as well as tinplate, sheet, pipe, tube strip and quarto plate.

