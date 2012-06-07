SMS Siemag wins mill modernisation contract in China

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

SMS Siemag has won an order with China-based Shandong Taishan Steel Group to upgrade its 1,800mm Steckel reversible finishing mill as part of a capacity increase, the German technology group said earlier this week.

The mill at the Laiwu works in Shandong, China, is being upgraded to increase Shandong Taishan’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production and enable it to extend its higher-grade product offering.

Modernisation of the rolling mill should triple capacity to 1.8 million tpy.

Shandong Taishan Steel Group operates a number of HRC and cold rolled coil mills producing strip and sheet in both stainless and carbon steel grades.

