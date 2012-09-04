Sons joins ThyssenKrupp Elevator board

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Sons will start in her new role at the ThyssenKrupp subsidiary from October 1, 2012. She was formerly ceo of the German metal industry employers’ association, until July 31 this year.

Sons previously served on the boards of group subsidiaries ThyssenKrupp Industrial Services Holding and ThyssenKrupp Industrieservice.