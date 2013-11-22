South America’s crude steel output down 1% in October

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Output came to 4.09 million tonnes, compared with 4.12 million tonnes in the same month a year earlier.

The region’s largest steel-producing country, Brazil, saw its crude steel output drop by 2.8% in October compared with the same month last year, to 3.02 million tonnes, according to Worldsteel.

Argentina, in turn, increased its crude steel production by 15.4% in the same comparison, to 477,000 tonnes.

The largest declines in crude steel production were in Peru (28.3%) and Chile (16.9%).

From January to October, South American crude steel output totalled 38.89 million tonnes, down by 1.1% compared with the corresponding period in 2012, when production amounted to 39.31 million tonnes.