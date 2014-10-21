South America’s crude steel output down 3% in September

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The region produced a total 3.8 million tonnes of crude steel, against 3.93 million a year earlier.

On a monthly basis, September output declined from August’s level of 4.02 million tonnes.

South America’s largest market, Brazil, reported crude steel output of 2.86 million tonnes last month, down by 3.8% compared with September 2013, the association said.

Crude steel output in Argentina, meanwhile, was virtually stable in September on an annual basis, at 464,000 tonnes.

From January to September, South American crude steel production dropped by 2.6% year-on-year, to 33.8 million tonnes from 34.7 million tonnes, according to Worldsteel.