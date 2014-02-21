South America’s crude steel output up 1% in January

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The region produced 3.67 million tonnes of crude steel last month, up from 3.63 million tonnes in January 2013.

Brazil was the largest producer, with 2.74 million tonnes.

However, this volume was down by 1.4% compared with the 2.78 million tonnes produced in the corresponding month in 2013.

Argentina ranked second, with a crude steel output of 397,000 tonnes, up by 24.1% year-on-year.

Venezuela showed the biggest decline in production, with 110,000 tonnes in January, down by 37% compared with the 175,000 tonnes produced in the corresponding month a year earlier.

Meanwhile, crude steel production in Mexico reached 1.55 million tonnes, a decline of 0.1% year-on-year, Worldsteel data showed.