South America’s crude steel output up 3% in February

The region’s output came to 3.51 million tonnes, compared with 3.42 million tonnes in February 2014.

Brazil once again recorded the largest crude steel production volumes in South America, with 2.68 million tonnes in February, up by 2.3% from the corresponding month in 2014.

Argentina ranked second, producing 377,000 tonnes of crude steel last month, a fall of 0.8% from February 2014’s figure of 380,000 tonnes.

Meanwhile, February’s crude steel output in Mexico totalled an estimated 1.46 million tonnes, an 8.1% decrease on an annual basis, according to Worldsteel.