South America’s crude steel production edges up in October

Output totalled 4 million tonnes, up from 3.98 million tonnes a year ago.

On a monthly comparison, production grew from September’s level of 3.8 million tonnes.

Brazil reported the highest production, with 3.05 million tonnes in October, an increase of 2.7% year-on-year, as a result of the resumption of operations at ArcelorMittal Tubarão’s blast furnace No3 in July.

Argentina ranked second, with 480,000 tonnes, compared with 477,000 tonnes in October 2013.

From January to October, South America’s crude steel production totalled 37.79 million tonnes, a decline of 2.3% from the corresponding period a year ago.

Crude steel output in Mexico totalled 1.63 million tonnes in October, a growth of 0.4% from the same month in 2013, Worldsteel figures show.

From January to October, Mexico’s crude steel production reached 16.04 million tonnes, up by 5.4% from the corresponding period in 2013.