South America’s crude steel production up 7% in January

The region’s output totalled 3.88 million tonnes in the month, compared with 3.63 million tonnes a year before.

Brazil recorded the highest crude steel production, with 2.96 million tonnes in January, up by 7.7% from the corresponding month in 2014.

Argentina ranked second, producing 386,000 tonnes of crude steel last month, a 2.8% fall from January 2014’s figure of 397,000 tonnes.

Meanwhile, last month’s crude steel production in Mexico totalled 1.55 million tonnes in January, a decrease of 6% on an annual basis, according to Worldsteel.