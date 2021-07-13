South Korea’s AT tenders for 7.6k mt of non-GMO soybeans

South Korea’s government-based company Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp (AT) has issued an international tender to secure 7,600 mt of non-GMO soybeans, market sources told Agricensus Tuesday.

The company seeks soybeans delivered into South Korea in two lots between August 20-October 20.

The tender is set to close Wednesday next week, July 21.

AT’s last successful tender was closed on April 5, when the company booked 12,000 mt of non-GMO soybeans from BSK and CJ International.

The price range was $724-733.60/mt for three cargoes delivered between June-September from the US.

