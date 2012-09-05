South Korea’s August auto sales hit 19-month low

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Volume fell 7% year-on-year to total 550,213 automobiles.

Domestic sales totalled 85,543 units, down 24.8% year-on-year, while sales overseas were down 2.8% to 464,670 units.

The lower sales volume was due to global economic uncertainties, weakened domestic demand in South Korea, lower auto production due to the holiday season and strikes, limited number of new cars released and adverse weather including typhoon, the report said.

Hyundai sold 293,924 cars in August, down 4.6% year-on-year, while Kia Motors sold 190,904 automobiles, down 0.5%.

GM Korea sold 17% fewer units at 45,167 while Renault Samsung Motors was down 0.5% at 11,082 automobiles.

Ssangyong Motor sold 9,136 automobiles, down 9.5%.