SouthGobi ceo Tromans appointed to Aspire Mining’s board

Tromans was appointed to his SouthGobi post in September after the Aluminum Corp of China dropped its acquisition bid for the Mongolian coal miner.

SouthGobi holds 19.9% of Aspire-issued capital.

Tromans was previously gm of marketing at Rio Tinto Coal Australia where he was responsible for the development and implementation of the overall marketing strategy for thermal, coking and semi-soft coal.

Aspire’s Ovoot coking coal project in northern Mongolia has a run rate of up to 12 million tpy at full capacity over a 20-year life of mine. It is targeting first production in 2016 subject to funding, approvals and licences.