SouthGobi names new cfo

The Hong Kong-based Troiano replaces Matthew O’Kane, who resigned from the Mongolian coal miner in November last year in the aftermath of the unsuccessful deal with the Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco).

Troiano was most recently finance director for Rio Tinto Alcan’s business development, major projects and technology group.

He began his career in corporate banking with BNP Paribas in Japan and has spent the past 13 years in finance roles in the mining and metal industry, working in the USA, the Netherlands and Canada.

SouthGobi posted a net loss of $103 million for the year ended December 31 2012, suffering from idled mine costs and fewer new sales contracts.

However, the company resumed operations at its Ovoot Tolgoi mine in March and plans to produce 3.2 million tonnes of semi-soft coking coal in 2013.

