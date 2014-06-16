Spain’s Gonvarri expands service centre network with Colombian acquisition

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Ceno has a strong presence in Colombia’s metal structures market as well as exporting steel products to countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

“Ceno has 58 years of experience in the design, manufacture and installation of all types of metal structures for [companies operating in the] commercial, electrical, telecommunications, oil, cement, farming and construction sectors,” Gonvarri said.

The Colombian firm has two production facilities in the cities of Medellin and Barranquilla.

“With this new acquisition, we reinforce out international presence, offering a personalised service to our clients in Latin America and Central America,” Gonvarri ceo Josu Caldo said.

The company did not give further details such as the value of the deal or Ceno’s production and handling capacities.

Gonvarri sold 3.6 million tonnes of steel for €2.2 billion ($2.9 billion) in 2013.

It has 30 steel service centres in 15 countries, including Spain, Brazil, Argentina and Mexico