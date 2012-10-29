Spanish crude steel production down 10% in September, UNESID says

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

UNESID reported steel production in Spain at 1.2 million tonnes for the month, 10% lower than in September last year.

Although the production total represented a year-on-year fall in September, UNESID explained, it was also 23% month-on-month increase from August this year.

Total production for the first nine months of 2012 amounted to 10.6 million tonnes. This is a 12.6% fall compared with the corresponding period of 2011.

“The fall in September production comes in line with the fall in production we have seen over the past nine months,” a UNESID spokesman told Steel First.

“Demand for steel in Spain continues to be very low,” he added.

Spain has suffered severe blows to its steel industry in the past year, with several closures and maintenance stoppages announced by such significant sector participants as ArcelorMittal and Grupo Alfonso Gallardo.

