Spanish flat, long steel output down 13% in November, Unesid says
Spanish flat steel production in November 2012 fell by 12.9% year-on-year, according to data released this week by the Spanish steel association, Unesid.
Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.
In November 2012, Spain produced a total of 286,000 tonnes of flat steel products, down from 329,000 tonnes in the corresponding month in 2011.
Similarly, output of long products fell by 9.3% in November to 798,000 tonnes, down from 880,000 tonnes a year earlier.
Total crude steel production in November 2012 was down by 14% year-on-year, the association said earlier this month.
Unesid said in today’s report that it expects to report a fall of about 2% in December’s production, year-on-year.
“It’s difficult to find good news that has come out of the last month of 2012,” the association explained.