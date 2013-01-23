Spanish flat, long steel output down 13% in November, Unesid says

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

In November 2012, Spain produced a total of 286,000 tonnes of flat steel products, down from 329,000 tonnes in the corresponding month in 2011.

Similarly, output of long products fell by 9.3% in November to 798,000 tonnes, down from 880,000 tonnes a year earlier.

Total crude steel production in November 2012 was down by 14% year-on-year, the association said earlier this month.

Unesid said in today’s report that it expects to report a fall of about 2% in December’s production, year-on-year.

“It’s difficult to find good news that has come out of the last month of 2012,” the association explained.