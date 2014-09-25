Spanish steel industry shows signs of recovery
The Spanish steel industry is showing signs of recovery, the Spanish steel association Union de Empresas Siderurgicas (Unesid) said on Thursday September 25.
Crude steel production stood at just under 1.1 million tonnes in August, down 0.4% year-on-year.
However, for the third quarter production is so far up 4% year-on-year, mainly thanks to a 10% increase in July.
Deliveries in the domestic steel market grew by 3.5% year-on-year in July (the most recent figures available).
A favourable euro/dollar exchange rate has spurred exports, which, in July, grew at the same rate as the domestic market, up 3.5% year-on-year.
Considering the most recent figures for orders, Unesid said, the outlook for the fourth quarter of 2014 is forecast as stable or slightly positive.