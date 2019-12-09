SPECIAL REPORT: FASTMARKETS’ INTL FERRO-ALLOYS CONF - Bringing market trends into focus
Fastmarkets’ 2019 International Ferro-alloys Conference in November brought participants from throughout the global ferro-alloys market to Budapest for meetings and contract negotiations.
Delegates gained insight into how declining manganese ore prices have benefited European alloy producers; how the falling price of manganese flake has triggered output cuts in China; how next year’s poor steel demand outlook will affect ferro-vanadium discounts; and much more.
This downloadable PDF report brings together the full coverage of the event. Please click on the thumbnail below to download.