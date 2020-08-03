SPECIAL REPORT: Is Bangladesh Asia’s next scrap price benchmark?
Bangladesh is one of the world’s fastest-growing import markets for steel scrap. The country’s rapid industrialization in recent years and its lack of natural steelmaking raw material resources mean that scrap imports - in addition to domestic material - are of high importance to the country’s steelmakers.
But why has 2020 been a particularly important year for the Bangladesh market? And how is Bangladesh influencing other major scrap markets in the region? Please click on the thumbnail below to download this free special report.