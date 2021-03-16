SPECIAL REPORT: US infrastructure developments and steel demand
With the passage of the $1.9-trillion Covid-19 relief package, attention is turning toward other potential initiatives under the Biden administration. The most popular among metals industry participants is a comprehensive infrastructure program.
In this special report, Fastmarkets analysts Kim Leppold and Alex Kershaw take a closer look at what the major stakeholders are requesting and speculate on what the final plan might be. They then compare that to their current outlook for structural steel prices. Even though no big plan is in the offing, structural steel prices are poised to run higher than in the previous few years.
