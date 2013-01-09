Contact Us Login

Become a customer

SSAB to hire new chief technical officer, executive committee

Swedish steelmaker SSAB is to hire a new chief technical officer (cto) and executive committee, the company said on Wednesday January 9.

January 09, 2013 03:12 PM

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Current cto Karl Gustav Ramström is to leave on April 1.

Ramström has been with SSAB since 2008, as head of the plate division, head of marketing and in his current role.

He has been appointed ceo of IT consulting company Prevas.

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed