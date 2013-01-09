SSAB to hire new chief technical officer, executive committee
Swedish steelmaker SSAB is to hire a new chief technical officer (cto) and executive committee, the company said on Wednesday January 9.
Current cto Karl Gustav Ramström is to leave on April 1.
Ramström has been with SSAB since 2008, as head of the plate division, head of marketing and in his current role.
He has been appointed ceo of IT consulting company Prevas.