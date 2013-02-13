Steel consumption in Turkey up by 5.6% in 2012

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Long steel consumption reached 14.8 million tonnes in 2012, a 7.9% increase year-on-year, the Turkish Iron & Steel Producers’ Assn (DCUD) announced on Wednesday February 13.

Flat steel consumption reached 13.6 million tonnes in 2012, up by 3.1% year-on-year.

This reveals that 52.1% of steel consumption in Turkey was long products, and 47.9% was flats.

The underlying data for export and import tonnages and the country’s steel production are collected by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK).

The figures show that Turkey’s construction industry had a better year in 2012 than in 2011, DCUD said.

Turkey’s steel consumption is expected to reach 30 million tonnes in 2013; 15.8 million tonnes of this is expected to be long products, against 14.3 million tonnes of flats.