STEEL SCRAP WRAP: Global export activity cools off in most markets

Turkey cooled its importing activity amid softer demand for finished steel, adjusting offers downward

Prices for cargoes from the East and West Coasts of the US diverged

Vietnamese importers stayed out of the market amid price-trend confusion

Chinese appetites were lackluster, keeping prices steady

An accident in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung port was not seen to affect containerized scrap prices

Better import appetites from India and Pakistan bolstered shredded scrap prices.

Turkey

A cooling-off in the demand for finished steel led to a dearth of deep-sea scrap cargo bookings reported from Turkey in the week to June 4.

Turkish buyers adjusted their offers for HMS 1&2 (80:20) downward to $495 per tonne cfr on this basis.

This latest offer was a reduction of $8 per tonne from the region’s last reported purchase of this scrap grade, heard at $503 per tonne from the US East Coast at the end of the preceding week.

Pricing history

steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix), Northern Europe origin, cfr Turkey.

steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20), US origin, cfr Turkey.

United States

Export prices for HMS 1&2 (80:20) on the West Coast rose by $70 per tonne on the basis of two sales to Bangladesh that came to light over the week, while those from the East Coast continued to gradually soften after peaking at $525 per tonne.

Pricing history

steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20), export index, fob New York.

steel scrap shredded scrap, export index, fob New York.

steel scrap, HMS 1&2 (80:20), export index, fob Los Angeles.

Vietnam

Mixed pricing trends across the Asian export scrap markets kept Vietnamese importers on the fence and out of the market this week.

Pricing history

steel scrap, HMS 1&2 (80:20), cfr Vietnam.

China

Subdued buying appetites kept China’s scrap markets quiet and prices steady over the course of the week.

Pricing history

steel scrap, heavy scrap, domestic, delivered mill China.

Taiwan

Weak demand continued to push Taiwanese prices down incrementally, but it was thought that an incident at the territory’s Kaohsiung port would have a minimal effect on containerized scrap prices.

Pricing history

steel scrap, HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix), US material import, cfr main port Taiwan.

India

Tight supply improved sentiment in the Southeast Asian market this week, with shredded import prices into India and Pakistan both rising.

Pricing history

steel scrap, shredded, index, import, cfr Nhava Sheva, India.