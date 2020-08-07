STEEL SCRAP WRAP: Global prices continue uptrend on firm demand

Turkey continues to purchase material at higher prices

US export prices and volumes rise

Vietnam chooses US-origin scrap on narrowing differential with Japan

Taiwan prices continue uptrend

India prices return to pre-pandemic levels.

Turkey

Deep-sea scrap bookings by Turkish steel mills have amounted to seven cargoes so far this week, totaling around 225,000 tonnes, with prices rising through the week.

United States

The US ferrous scrap market continued to see active exporting due to the weakness of the country’s dollar compared with the euro, making US scrap more attractive.

Vietnam

The Vietnam scrap market has started to opt for bulk deep-sea cargoes from the United States because Japanese scrap is becoming more expensive.

Taiwan

Taiwanese buyers were paying more for imported scrap even though the downstream steel sectors were not performing well.

India

Prices in India moved up again this week, returning to pre-Covid-19-pandemic levels, boosted by last week’s $15 per tonne surge.

