STEEL SCRAP WRAP: Global prices fall on poor market sentiment

Turkey

Turkish steel mills were largely out of the deep-sea markets for most of this week, until Thursday when two cargoes were booked at lower prices than in the most-recent previous deals.

This was followed by another cargo traded against a lower price on Friday.

Market participants had been expecting the price downturn because Turkish steelmakers have been struggling to sell long steel products, due to limited demand.

United States

At the time of Fastmarket’s report on October 7, the United States’ ferrous scrap export market was still quiet, with new no cargo deals reported, while recyclers operating at the docks adjusted their buying prices further amid expectations of lower-priced sales.

The next day, however, Turkey returned to the markets and prices did fall, as expected.

Vietnam

Prices for HMS material into Vietnam narrowed upward this week, despite thin activity with buyers taking a wait-and-see approach.

Taiwan

Prices in Taiwan moved downward this week on lower prices being agreed for cargoes ahead of a pause in trading for a national holiday.

India

On the Indian scrap market, prices moved down following a flurry of trading.

