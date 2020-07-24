Contact Us Login

Become a customer

STEEL SCRAP WRAP: Prices move up across the global markets

Global ferrous scrap prices across all key markets surged during the week to Friday July 24, with the momentum showing no sign of easing, according to market sources.

July 24, 2020 06:53 PM
  • Turkey continues to book more deep-sea cargoes
  • United States prices move up on Turkish buying
  • Vietnam scrap gets swept up in global increase
  • Taiwan fails to halt price increases
  • India sees improvement on price despite weak sentiment

Turkey

Turkey booked eight deep-sea cargoes, totaling almost 250,000 tonnes, from the US and the Baltic Sea at increasing prices across the trading week.

The upward movement in Turkey’s scrap prices was driven by firm demand and improving iron ore prices, which has boosted sentiment globally, with other scrap markets also being pushed higher.

Pricing history

Steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix), Northern Europe origin, cfr Turkey

Steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20), US origin, cfr Turkey

US

US ferrous scrap export prices were also higher this week following a number of sales to Turkey.

Pricing history

Steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20), export index, fob New York

Steel scrap shredded scrap, export index, fob New York

Steel scrap, HMS 1&2 (80:20), export index, fob Los Angeles

Vietnam

The price of scrap imported into Vietnam surged in the week to Friday in line with the increases seen in other parts of the world.

Pricing history

Steel scrap, HMS 1&2 (80:20), cfr Vietnam

Taiwan

Taiwan reported a continued increase in scrap prices over the week despite buyers attempts to halt these increases.

Pricing history

Steel scrap, HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix), US material import, cfr main port Taiwan


India

India reported higher scrap prices this week despite market expectations for demand to remain subdued until later in the year.

Pricing history

Steel scrap, shredded, index, import, cfr Nhava Sheva, India

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed