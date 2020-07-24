STEEL SCRAP WRAP: Prices move up across the global markets

Turkey continues to book more deep-sea cargoes

United States prices move up on Turkish buying

Vietnam scrap gets swept up in global increase

Taiwan fails to halt price increases

India sees improvement on price despite weak sentiment

Turkey

Turkey booked eight deep-sea cargoes, totaling almost 250,000 tonnes, from the US and the Baltic Sea at increasing prices across the trading week.

The upward movement in Turkey’s scrap prices was driven by firm demand and improving iron ore prices, which has boosted sentiment globally, with other scrap markets also being pushed higher.

Pricing history

Steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix), Northern Europe origin, cfr Turkey

Steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20), US origin, cfr Turkey

US

US ferrous scrap export prices were also higher this week following a number of sales to Turkey.

Pricing history

Steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20), export index, fob New York

Steel scrap shredded scrap, export index, fob New York

Steel scrap, HMS 1&2 (80:20), export index, fob Los Angeles

Vietnam

The price of scrap imported into Vietnam surged in the week to Friday in line with the increases seen in other parts of the world.

Pricing history

Steel scrap, HMS 1&2 (80:20), cfr Vietnam

Taiwan

Taiwan reported a continued increase in scrap prices over the week despite buyers attempts to halt these increases.

Pricing history

Steel scrap, HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix), US material import, cfr main port Taiwan



India

India reported higher scrap prices this week despite market expectations for demand to remain subdued until later in the year.

Pricing history

Steel scrap, shredded, index, import, cfr Nhava Sheva, India