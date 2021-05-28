STEEL SCRAP WRAP: Prices trend downwards on worsening sentiment

Turkey reports latest trades at lower prices

US East Coast sees trades to Turkey

Vietnamese market affected by weaker Chinese sentiment

Chinese prices remain down despite improving futures

Taiwan prices lower on soft buying interest

Indian buyers show no interest in purchasing material.

Turkey

Turkish steel mills purchased just two cargoes this week, at decreasing prices, following a fall in Turkish domestic and export steel prices, affected by the weakening sentiment on the Chinese market.

The price of scrap to Turkey moved down by $12 per tonne from the start to the end of the week, prompting concern about a possible downward correction in all the other key global markets.

Pricing history

steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix), Northern Europe origin, cfr Turkey.

steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20), US origin, cfr Turkey.

United States

The US export market reported sales from the East Coast to Turkey, while West Coast trading remained subdued.

Pricing history

steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20), export index, fob New York.

steel scrap shredded scrap, export index, fob New York.

steel scrap, HMS 1&2 (80:20), export index, fob Los Angeles.

Vietnam

Prices into Vietnam fell due to weaker sentiment caused by the recent drop in Chinese steel prices.

Pricing history

steel scrap, HMS 1&2 (80:20), cfr Vietnam.

China

Chinese scrap prices remained subdued as a result of the falling futures values, despite a recovery toward the end of the week.

Pricing history

steel scrap, heavy scrap, domestic, delivered mill China.

Taiwan

Imported Taiwan scrap prices decreased amid soft demand from domestic end-users.

Pricing history

steel scrap, HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix), US material import, cfr main port Taiwan.

India

The price of shredded steel scrap imported into India moved down after the weakening on the Turkish scrap market and in Chinese futures.

Pricing history

steel scrap, shredded, index, import, cfr Nhava Sheva, India.