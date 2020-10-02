STEEL SCRAP WRAP: Turkish import prices fall further; SE Asia stable

Turkish steel mills resume deep-sea bookings, prices down

Sentiment in US export market negative, with falling prices

Vietnamese import prices stable on reduced supply

Taiwanese scrap import market stable because of holiday

Indian shredded import prices down on negative signs in Turkey.

Turkey

Turkish steel mills resumed their bookings of deep-sea scrap after achieving lower deal prices late this week.

Three deep-sea deals were heard at the end of the week, putting the prices for HMS 1&2 (80:20) at $284 per tonne cfr for European material and $289 per tonne for Baltic Sea-origin material.

Market participants had been expecting a downturn in prices, because the country’s steel mills had been staying away from the deep-sea market due to weak finished steel demand and good levels of scrap stocks.

Pricing history

steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix), Northern Europe origin, cfr Turkey.

steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20), US origin, cfr Turkey.

United States

Sentiment in the United States’ ferrous scrap export market was damped by falling dock prices on the East Coast and a cargo deal done from the West Coast to South Korea at lower prices.

Pricing history

steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20), export index, fob New York.

steel scrap shredded scrap, export index, fob New York.

steel scrap, HMS 1&2 (80:20), export index, fob Los Angeles.

Vietnam

Vietnamese scrap import prices were fairly stable this week following a reduction in volumes offered by Japan, but no new deals were heard to be closed.

Pricing history

steel scrap, HMS 1&2 (80:20), cfr Vietnam.

https://www.metalbulletin.com/My-price-book.html?price=43617

Taiwan

Import prices for containerized scrap in Taiwan were unchanged this week due to a major holiday in the territory. But buyers were still expecting a further decrease in prices.

Pricing history

steel scrap, HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix), US material import, cfr main port Taiwan.

India

The price of shredded scrap imported into India fell again this week on negative market sentiment, resulting from the downturn in Turkish import prices.

Pricing history

steel scrap, shredded, index, import, cfr Nhava Sheva, India.

Fastmarkets’ flagship global steel event, Steel Success Strategies, is running as an online conference on October 26-28, 2020. Register today to hear directly from Fastmarkets’ pricing experts and analysts, as well from some of the most important chief executive officers in global steel.