Steel sustainability tweets aplenty in annual Worldsteel debate

Panellists included Worldsteel director general Edwin Basson; JSW Steel chairman and md Sajjan Jindal; Tata Steel Europe ceo Karl Koehler; American Iron & Steel Institute (AISI) president and ceo Tom Gibson; and University of Cambridge engineering and environment professor Julian Allwood.

The main topic of discussion was environmental sustainability, touching on topics of emissions and life cycle assessments.



Recycling and raw material use were also addressed.



And there was a spotlight on environmental issues concerning troubled Italian steelmaker Ilva.



Steel First kicked off a discussion on innovations in construction steel.



Given the overall theme of sustainability, CO2 emissions from buildings also received some attention.



There was also time for more light-hearted comments, such as these…



…before the one-hour debate wound to its close with some remarks on the future of the industry.