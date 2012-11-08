Storm-hit New Jersey mill will restart next week

Gerdau Long Steel North America plans to resume operations at its Sayreville, New Jersey, steel mill next week. The mill had been left without power in the wake of Hurricane Sandy.

“We are in the process of restarting operations and expect to be running next week, but it could possibly be sooner,” a spokeswoman for the Tampa, Florida-based steelmaker said in an e-mail to Steel First sister publication AMM on Wednesday November 7.

The company, part of Porto Alegre, Brazil-based Gerdau, initiated an emergency management plan to ensure employee safety before the storm hit, the spokeswoman said.

The Sayreville area, including Gerdau’s Sayreville mill, was left without power because of Hurricane Sandy. But the plant had weathered the storm without suffering damage to any of its facilities, the company said.

Gerdau’s Sayreville steel mill makes rebar, angles, flats, squares and handrails, according to the 2012 Assn for Iron and Steel Technology (AIST) directory.

It has an annual capacity of 600,000 tons per year and employs 230 people.

