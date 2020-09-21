SUBSCRIBER NOTICE: Discontinuation of China’s fob vanadium trade logs

The proposal has been put forward based on the fact that the spot liquidity in China’s vanadium export market has reduced after exporters have turned away from the overseas market due to higher domestic prices.

The publication of the following two trade logs will cease from October 15:

There is no change to the publication of the prices assessments related to these trade logs as a result of this notice.

Subscribers will continue to be able to refer to related stories to get all relevant information on the export market changes and Fastmarkets will consider resuming the trade logs should liquidity come back in the future.

To provide feedback on this subscriber notice or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Amy Lv by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Amy Lv, re: discontinuation to Chinese vanadium trade logs.”

