SUBSCRIBER NOTICE: Discontinuation of ferrous trade logs

The publication of the following five trade logs will cease from April 24:

Flat Steel Products Trade Log

Long Steel Products Trade Log

Semi-finished Steel Products Trade Log

Steelmaking Raw Materials Trade Log

Ferrous Scrap Trade Log

There is no change to the publication of prices related to these trade logs as a result of this notice.

Subscribers will continue to be able to refer to daily or weekly stories to get all relevant information on transactions, bids and offers.

If you are affected by the discontinuation of these ferrous trade logs or would like to send general feedback, contact pricing@fastmarkets.com by April 20. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Paul Lim Re: Ferrous trade log discontinuation’.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please go to www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.