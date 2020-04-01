SUBSCRIBER NOTICE: Suspension of Asia-hours Live Futures Reports
Fastmarkets will suspend the publication of the first Live Futures Report of the day from Monday April 6.
The first Live Futures Report of the day is currently published during the morning session of the Shanghai Futures Exchange.
Fastmarkets will continue to publish the Morning View, which references both London Metals Exchange and SHFE base metals contracts, equities and foreign exchange markets, as well as the morning and evening Live Futures Reports at 10:30am and 5:30pm London time.