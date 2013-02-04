Sundance takeover delayed again
The A$1.37 billion ($1.43 billion) takeover of Sundance Resources by Hanlong Mining has been postponed again as the suitor awaits an approval from China’s economic planner.
Sundance on Monday February 4 requested an extension for the voluntary suspension of its securities, which started on January 31.
The iron ore junior is seeking a confirmation that Hanlong has received an extension to the provisional approval from China’s National Development and Reform Commission for the all-share takeover.
Sundance said the extension will be confirmed before Chinese New Year holiday, which starts on February 9.
The scheme meeting with shareholders has now been postponed to May 2 while the deadline for Chinese regulatory approvals to be secured is 5pm on May 9, a statement from the company noted.
The takeover is now expected to be finalised on June 7, from the previously set February 22.
The construction of Sundance’s 35-million-tpy Mbalam iron ore project is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2013.