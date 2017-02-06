SURVEY: What is top on the agenda for the next LME ceo?
As the market awaits the appointment of a new London Metal Exchange ceo, Metal Bulletin invites you to give your thoughts on the key issues that the new chief will need to address and what should be top priority on his or her agenda.
We value your opinion. Please take a few minutes to complete the survey before close of business on Wednesday February 8.
The survey is anonymous. No one, including the Metal Bulletin researcher, will be able to associate your responses with your identity.
Based on your responses, we will analyse and publish the results to give you an idea of what industry participants think will happen next.