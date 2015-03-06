SURVEY: Your views on video

The editorial team at Metal Bulletin is conducting a short survey to collect information on how you consume news content, both on our site and across other platforms.

We are particularly keen to find out how you are using video to gather information and consume this news content.

The aim of our survey is to provide us with useful information around the type of content you’re interested in seeing through video. We hope to be able to continue to bring you more engaging video content, whether it’s one of our latest interviews, site visits or event round ups.

The survey will only take a couple of minutes and will provide us with valuable insight into how we can provide more engaging news for you on Metal Bulletin. You can take our short survey here.

As a thank you for taking part there is the opportunity to enter a prize draw to win an Amazon gift voucher.

James Heywood

jheywood@metalbulletin.com