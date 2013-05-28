Sweden’s LKAB to open commercial office in Dubai

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The Middle East currently accounts for 20% of LKAB’s sales and the company considers it a very lucrative market, Anders Lindberg, LKAB’s acting senior vice president of communications, said.

“Our competitors are already there and it is important that LKAB also is represented on ground in this important region,” Lindberg said.

“An office, initially with ten employees, will assist in providing faster service, which will strengthen our position in this market,” he added.

LKAB already has two offices in mainland China and one in Hong Kong.