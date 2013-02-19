Swedish crude steel production down 11% in January 2013
Crude steel output in Sweden was down by 10.6% year-on-year in January 2013, according to data released by Swedish steel association Jernkontoret this week.
Total production in the first month of the year was 370,600 tonnes, compared with 414,500 tonnes in January 2012.
Swedish output fell by more than 11% year-on-year in the twelve months of 2012 to 4.33 million tonnes.