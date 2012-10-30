Swedish police investigate Sandvik nickel theft
Police in Sweden are investigating the theft of 100 barrels of nickel plates weighing 150kg each and worth SKr2.4 million ($362,000) from engineering group Sandvik in Hallstahammar between October 19 and 22.
Police in Sweden are investigating the theft of 100 barrels of nickel plates weighing 150kg each and worth SKr2.4 million ($362,000) from engineering group Sandvik in Hallstahammar between October 19 and 22.
The thieves entered a storage facility and cut open a fence to transfer the barrels on to a truck, before rolling them down the bank of a small river and escaping with the goods by boat, according to Swedish press.
A number of footprints were found on the hill, but police have no other leads or suspects, the media reports said.
A company official could not provide further detail during the police investigation.
Janie Davies
jdavies@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: @janiedavies_mb
Nina Nasman
nnasman@steelfirst.com
Twitter: @NNasman_SF