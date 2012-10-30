Swedish police investigate Sandvik nickel theft

Police in Sweden are investigating the theft of 100 barrels of nickel plates weighing 150kg each and worth SKr2.4 million ($362,000) from engineering group Sandvik in Hallstahammar between October 19 and 22.

The thieves entered a storage facility and cut open a fence to transfer the barrels on to a truck, before rolling them down the bank of a small river and escaping with the goods by boat, according to Swedish press.

A number of footprints were found on the hill, but police have no other leads or suspects, the media reports said.

A company official could not provide further detail during the police investigation.

Janie Davies

jdavies@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: @janiedavies_mb

Nina Nasman

nnasman@steelfirst.com

Twitter: @NNasman_SF

