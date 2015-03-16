Taigang inks pact with environmental protection company

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The March 10 signing paves the way for Taigang to utilise Longking’s green technology in its steelmaking operations, Taigang Stainless vice-gm Chai Zhiyong said in an announcement last Friday March 13.

For each tonne of steel it produces, Taigang spends some 200 yuan ($32) for environmental protection measures, its chairman Li Xiaobo had previously disclosed to local media in 2014.

The mill produced 10.73 million tonnes of crude steel last year.