Taigang inks pact with environmental protection company
Major Chinese stainless steelmaker Taigang has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Fujian Longking, the first public-listed company in China’s environmental protection industry.
The March 10 signing paves the way for Taigang to utilise Longking’s green technology in its steelmaking operations, Taigang Stainless vice-gm Chai Zhiyong said in an announcement last Friday March 13.
For each tonne of steel it produces, Taigang spends some 200 yuan ($32) for environmental protection measures, its chairman Li Xiaobo had previously disclosed to local media in 2014.
The mill produced 10.73 million tonnes of crude steel last year.