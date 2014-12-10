Taiwan’s Wei Chih to widen product mix after mill modernisation

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The upgrade will allow Wei Chih to produce flat and square bars at its 450,000 tpy bar mill in Tainan county in south-western Taiwan, Siemens said on Tuesday December 9. The work is expected to be concluded in mid-2015

The Taiwanese steelmaker will also be able to produce round bars with diameter up to 100mm – currently it can only manufacture products of 10mm to 60mm sizes.

Siemens supplied the bar mill in 1994, and a bar-in-coil mill in 2013, it said.

Wei Chih was founded in 1982 and produces concrete reinforcing steel and structural steels for both the domestic market and for export, Siemens added.