TAPPED IN: Istanbul IFA conference is being moved; await details

Metal Bulletin Events has taken the decision to move its International Ferro-Alloys Conference from Istanbul following the terrible bombings in Ankara over the weekend.

The suicide bombers’ attack is estimated to have claimed about 100 lives, at this stage, although counts differ. The Turkish government has blamed Islamic State for the atrocity.

Metal Bulletin published an article last week assuring market participants that despite safety concerns about the location of the conference, Metal Bulletin Events was still signing up new delegates and expected the usual turnout at the event.

We still expect a healthy turnout, but IFA will be moved to an alternative European city and we will update delegates as soon as the move has been finalised.

The conference will still be held on November 8-10.

Please see below a statement from Metal Bulletin Events.

“The thoughts of all staff at Metal Bulletin are with the families and the victims of the horrific terrorist attack in Ankara on Saturday October 10. For the people of Turkey we hope the security of the country will soon stabilise.

“There has been some concern from members of the ferro-alloys communities relating to travel to Istanbul in the last month. In light of this terrible escalation in violence, we have taken the decision to move the International Ferro-alloys Conference to an alternative European city. We will advise you of the new location in the next few days as the team work to secure an appropriate alternative. We appreciate your patience as we finalise details.

“Turkey is a proud steel-producing country and an important ferry-alloys market. The Turkish steel industry has been warm and generous hosts for many Metal Bulletin conferences and it is with regret that the International Ferro-alloys Conference will move from Istanbul this year.

“We appreciate that you will have many questions as you plan how to reorganise your business activities around the annual industry conference. We will furnish you with full details of the new location and contingency plan very shortly

“Thanks you for your support and understanding.”



Janie Davies

jdavies@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: @janiedavies_mb