TAPPED IN – PODCAST: Tungsten prices – where do we go from here?

As Metal Bulletin moves ahead with its consultation on new prices for ferro-alloys, it’s worth taking a moment to hear a bit more about those markets, and especially tungsten, in a podcast that covers the key issues.

To listen to Metal Bulletin senior correspondent Claire Hack talking over the main points affecting tungsten prices, click the start button on the bar to launch the podcast.

{BrightcoveVideo}

The consultation continues until November 23. Submit responses to the email address below. You can also vote in the poll on Metal Bulletin sister title AMM’s website.

Claire Hack

chack@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: @clairehack_mb