Tata Steel commissions 700,000 tpy coke oven at Jamshedpur

The company said it will be self-sufficient in coke at the Jamshedpur integrated steel works following the commissioning of the new coke oven.

“The commissioning of the Coke Oven Battery 11 – the last milestone project in the completion of the 3 million-tpy expansion [project] at Jamshedpur Steel Works – is indeed a proud moment for all of us,” Mistry said. “The project will bring about a commercially significant difference to the operations at the company.”

The new coke oven has the capacity to produce 700,000 tpy of coke using 88 ovens with stamp-charge technology.

Tata Steel MD for India and South East Asia, TV Narendran, said the company has a strong track record of successful implementation of large and complex projects across the steel sector.

“‘We are committed to deliver the best to our customers and the commissioning of Coke Oven Battery 11 [at Jamshedpur], along with our efforts at the Kalinganagar plant, will reinforce our leadership position,” Narendran said.

Commissioning of the 11th coke oven battery will significantly add to the company’s coke production, which, at the end of the current financial year ending March 31 2014, stood at 4.28 million tonnes.

Tata Steel’s Jamshedpur steel works currently has a production capacity of 9.7 million tpy of crude steel.