Tenaris opens $6m OCTG service centre in Denmark

Currently employing 11 staff, the centre will provide manufacturing and technical assistance for onshore and offshore oil country tubular goods (OCTG), along with threading and repair services.

Tenaris has been in the Danish market since 2006, serving customers including Maersk, Danish government-controlled DONG Energy and Hess.

“Tenaris is very excited about our new facility in Esbjerg, as this is a key region from which to service the oil and gas industry,”said Arnt Oxaas, sales manager for Scandinavia.

