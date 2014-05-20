Thailand levies anti-dumping duties on high-carbon wire rod from China

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Its Ministry of Commerce made the announcement on Friday May 16. The anti-dumping duties, set in a range of 5.17% to 33.98%, came after a gap of more than five months following the expiry of the provisional anti-dumping duties in early December.

A tax of 5.17% will be levied on materials from Zhangjiagang Shajing Steel Co and Zhangjiagang Hongxing High Wire Co exported through trading company Jiangsu Shagang International Trade Co.

Materials from Qingdao Iron and Steel Co will be subjected to a 10.38% duty, while those from Benxi Beiying Iron and Steel Group exported from affiliate Benxi Beiying Iron and Steel Group Import and Export Corp will be taxed at a rate of 5.78%.

All other Chinese exporters will face a 33.98% tax.

The affected products are those with 0.76%-0.92% carbon content, measuring less than 14mm in diameter and bearing the following HS tariff codes: 7213.9190.021, 7213.9190.022, 7213.9190.030, 7213.9190.031, 7213.9190.090, 7227.9000.090 and 7227.9000.014.