Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The latest fine has been set at 10.5 million Reais ($5.16 million), and the steelmaker may be forced to halt operations if it continues to damage the health of residents in the Santa Cruz community, environment secretary Carlos Minc said on Thursday November 1.

“I have no patience for CSA any more,” Minc said. “It is unacceptable that a modern steelmaker such as CSA causes, for the third time, a serious inconvenience like this.”

CSA signed an undertaking with Rio de Janeiro’s environmental authorities in April that it would improve its production processes.

The adjustment to the terms of conduct extends the mill’s test stage, and requires it to introduce a 130-point action plan to improve its steelmaking process.

The undertaking came after an audit carried out by local environmental agency Inea and Rio de Janeiro’s environment ministry, prompted by dust emissions from CSA’s operations over the past couple of years.

The company has 12 months to meet the terms of its undertaking, Minc noted.

The 5 million-tpy slab unit was commissioned in June 2010. It is 26.87% controlled by Vale. The remaining 73.13% is owned by ThyssenKrupp, which is looking to sell its stake in the facility.