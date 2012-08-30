ThyssenKrupp Nirosta to cut working hours at German stainless flats plant on scant demand

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The move will affect 456 employees at the plant, but other Nirosta facilities will not be affected, the company said.

Until now, the stainless flat steel production business has responded to lower operating levels with flexible working, holidays and different shifts.

“As things stand at present, ThyssenKrupp Nirosta expects short-time working to be used only as a short-term measure,” the group said.

On July 26, ThyssenKrupp announced it woulld reduce the working hours of some German employees in the cold rolling and coating areas and parts of the hot rolled processing operations.

ThyssenKrupp Nirosta produced “more than a million metric tonnes” in 2011, according to the company website.