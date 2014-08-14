ThyssenKrupp trading arm adds US ferro-alloys, minerals trading desk

ThyssenKrupp Metallurgical Products NY (TK MetPro NY) is adding a ferro-alloys and minerals trading desk as part of its US expansion.

“TK MetPro NY is in the process of expanding its product portfolio by adding a ferro-alloys and minerals trading desk to its existing structure and core business,” a spokesman confirmed to Metal Bulletin.

The company has built and restructured its US teams in recent months.

Thorsten Sörje, former senior nickel and copper trader at TK MetPro GmbH, Germany, took over as president of TK MetPro NY in July.

Sörje will run the New York office along with its sales offices in Atlanta and Vancouver, after former president Derek Benham retired from this position earlier this year.

TK MetPro NY hired Cameron Law this month to “further expand the metals trading activities to include the full spectrum of base and minor metals”. Law was previously a commercial manager at nickel producer Votorantim Metais, Metal Bulletin understands.

Janice Körnig, an experienced zinc trader, has been a part of the New York team since the beginning of 2014, ThyssenKrupp said.

Colin Strang has left TK MetPro NY owing to personal reasons.

The minerals department of TK MetPro NY is led by Yan Chen.

Senior trader Kevin Eales will be responsible for the ferro-alloys trading activities form the Atlanta sales office.

The US ferro-alloy team will work with Martin Polczyk, head of the ferro-alloys department in Germany, the company said.

TK MetPro NY will have access to ThyssenKrupp Group-owned warehouses and trucking networks throughout the USA and Canada.

TK MetPro, ThyssenKrupp’s trading arm, last year acquired New York-based cobalt and nickel trader BenMet, which was the agent for Jinchuan cobalt in the USA and Europe.

Fleur Ritzema

fritzema@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: FleurRitzema_MB

